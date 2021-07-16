Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $881,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 6,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sheila Ray sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Insiders have sold 146,229 shares of company stock valued at $3,331,867 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CADE opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.87. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

