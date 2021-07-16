Profund Advisors LLC Has $349,000 Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,004,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $156.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.54 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LGIH. JMP Securities raised their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

