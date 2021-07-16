Profund Advisors LLC Has $340,000 Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,740 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 92.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

FNB stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.