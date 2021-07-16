Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,218 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 26,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 291,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after buying an additional 130,380 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2,596.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 21,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $74.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

