Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENS stock opened at $94.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.87 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

