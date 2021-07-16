Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a growth of 149.3% from the June 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFIE. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth $1,020,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth $224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,569,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 192,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 41.3% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 606,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 177,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Profire Energy stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.11. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.06 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.74.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Profire Energy will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

