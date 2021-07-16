Principle Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.1% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $1.37 on Friday, reaching $77.17. 3,481,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475,146. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.94.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

