Principle Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 45,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $5,036,564.50. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.96.

Shares of CVX traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.63. The stock had a trading volume of 186,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,553,514. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.