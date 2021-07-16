Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys 74 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% in the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,519.32.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total value of $182,144.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130,912 shares in the company, valued at $49,779,780,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $165,473,488. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,625.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,462. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,659.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,466.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

