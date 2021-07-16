Principle Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 146 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,950 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.41. 6,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,463. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $94.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.62.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

