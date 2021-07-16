Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Acquired by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 1,398.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 633,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591,262 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group accounts for about 3.1% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $37,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 44.7% during the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFG stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.13. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.09.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

