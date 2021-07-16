Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 151,182 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,715,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 151,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $390,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 363.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 265,299 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 510.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 45,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 38,458 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Northern Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 936,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,221,000 after buying an additional 24,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Northern Trust by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,751,000 after acquiring an additional 31,062 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $788,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $109,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $113.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $72.64 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.30.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Northern Trust’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.64.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

