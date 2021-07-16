Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $539.77 Million Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 816,264 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.86% of FirstEnergy worth $539,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,504,000 after purchasing an additional 172,677 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,805,000 after buying an additional 3,265,250 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,490 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 37.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,839,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,879,000 after purchasing an additional 234,874 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.75.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.30.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

