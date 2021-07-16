Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $488.28 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1,424.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,334,260 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $488,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 169,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 34,730 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 238.0% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 15,822 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $1,572,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth $2,084,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth $13,524,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of CFG opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.70. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.78.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

