Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,368,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,215,874 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.63% of V.F. worth $508,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,283,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $294,785,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 39.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,556 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $79.76 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $57.59 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

