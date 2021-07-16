Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 1,437 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,211,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.02% of Sysco worth $410,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,669,000 after purchasing an additional 226,450 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Sysco by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 286,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after buying an additional 18,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $72.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.18. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.53%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 over the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.