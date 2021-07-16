Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,612,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097,600 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 13.90% of PagerDuty worth $467,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 528.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 27,273 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,754,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,824,000 after purchasing an additional 129,329 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 38,448 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP increased its stake in PagerDuty by 788.1% in the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 48,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 42,856 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PD opened at $38.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.10.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PD shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $7,942,000.00. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $71,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 316,238 shares of company stock valued at $12,976,888. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

