Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on PVG. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE PVG traded down C$0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting C$11.54. The company had a trading volume of 245,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,450. The company has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.45. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of C$11.37 and a 52 week high of C$19.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$180.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$206.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.9184381 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

