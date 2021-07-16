Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at $100.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.54. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of $72.04 and a 52 week high of $102.66.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

