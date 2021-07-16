Prana Capital Management LP Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,046,670,000 after purchasing an additional 369,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,285,445,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,424,000 after purchasing an additional 586,207 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,221,000 after purchasing an additional 123,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after purchasing an additional 783,731 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.01 on Friday, reaching $195.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,187,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,993. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.57.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

