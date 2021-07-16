Prana Capital Management LP Sells 13,862 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Prana Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,862 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $11,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth $179,560,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,020,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1,144,855.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,106,000 after acquiring an additional 457,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.68. 10,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,974. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $68.09 and a 12-month high of $102.10. The firm has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.44.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.30%.

TRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.