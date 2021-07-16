Prana Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Prana Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,678 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the first quarter valued at about $63,035,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 8.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,914,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,451,000 after buying an additional 385,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 25.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after buying an additional 894,810 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $25,128,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in GoHealth by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,158,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after acquiring an additional 649,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $725,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,532.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,649.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,875. 33.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lowered their target price on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.64.

Shares of GoHealth stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. 31,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,428. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of -29.85. GoHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.41 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

