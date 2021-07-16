Prana Capital Management LP Buys 196,451 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 247.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,451 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Unum Group worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Unum Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 26,060 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.41. 17,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,874. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.56.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.