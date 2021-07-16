Prana Capital Management LP Acquires 4,851 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 7,181.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after acquiring an additional 354,185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Gartner by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total value of $8,200,237.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,968,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,990. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.36. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.86 and a 12 month high of $258.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

