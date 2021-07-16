PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at Scotiabank

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut PrairieSky Royalty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut PrairieSky Royalty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Shares of PREKF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.03. 11,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,320. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

