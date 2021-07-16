PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.33% of PowerFleet worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWFL. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in PowerFleet by 342.1% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 840,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in PowerFleet by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 832,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after buying an additional 443,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PowerFleet by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after buying an additional 262,399 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PowerFleet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in PowerFleet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PWFL opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $249.41 million, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.82. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.89.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PowerFleet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

