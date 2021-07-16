Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Major Shareholder Gary S. Winemaster Sells 34,500 Shares of Stock

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) major shareholder Gary S. Winemaster sold 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $155,595.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Power Solutions International stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14. Power Solutions International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 706.96%. The firm had revenue of $100.17 million during the quarter.

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

