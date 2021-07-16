POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) Short Interest Down 94.1% in June

POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the June 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
POSTD Merchant Banque stock traded down 0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.08. 170,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,126. POSTD Merchant Banque has a 12 month low of 0.01 and a 12 month high of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.14.
About POSTD Merchant Banque
