POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) Short Interest Down 94.1% in June

POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the June 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

POSTD Merchant Banque stock traded down 0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.08. 170,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,126. POSTD Merchant Banque has a 12 month low of 0.01 and a 12 month high of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.14.

POSTD Merchant Banque operates as a non-depository financial institution that offers institutional debt or equity for clients in the private markets in the United States. The company provides corporate finance advisory services. Its services include project financing, credit enhancement, digital banking services, tokenization services, digital exchange services, bank vaulting services, restructuring/debt advisory/mergers and acquisitions, and echecks.

