Porvair (LON:PRV) Hits New 52-Week High at $619.75

Shares of Porvair plc (LON:PRV) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 619.75 ($8.10) and last traded at GBX 610 ($7.97), with a volume of 20123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 594 ($7.76).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

The stock has a market cap of £281.63 million and a PE ratio of 28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 572.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

About Porvair (LON:PRV)

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

