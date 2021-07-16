Portion (PRT) Trading 17.2% Lower Over Last Week

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Portion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Portion has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Portion has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and $22,395.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00048939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00014424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $263.20 or 0.00825206 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 218,358,830 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

