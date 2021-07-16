Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU) Shares Sold by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il trimmed its position in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,505 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Population Health Investment were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $2,090,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Population Health Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $5,593,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Population Health Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Population Health Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $3,690,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Population Health Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $4,180,000.

Get Population Health Investment alerts:

Shares of PHICU opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.14. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHICU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU).

Receive News & Ratings for Population Health Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Population Health Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.