Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to announce earnings of $5.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.44. Pool reported earnings per share of $3.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full year earnings of $12.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $13.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.43.

POOL opened at $459.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $445.05. Pool has a 1-year low of $280.45 and a 1-year high of $478.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,088 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Pool by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,488,000 after acquiring an additional 239,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Pool by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 638,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,493,000 after acquiring an additional 29,726 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Pool by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 479,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,416,000 after acquiring an additional 68,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Pool by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,342,000 after acquiring an additional 99,424 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

