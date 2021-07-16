Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Polymetal International plc is a metal producer primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. It principally explores for gold and silver. Polymetal International plc is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, the Russia Federation. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AUCOY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

AUCOY stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.95. 4,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,514. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.26. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $28.05.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

