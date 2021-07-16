Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $56.30

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$56.30 and traded as low as C$50.90. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$51.07, with a volume of 16,986 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$56.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.41.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$112.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$114.70 million. Analysts expect that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.5700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is 9.96%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Edmund Franzmann sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00.

About Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

