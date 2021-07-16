Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 250,000 EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in EJF Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $99,000.

Shares of EJFAU opened at $9.94 on Friday. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

