Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases New Holdings in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

