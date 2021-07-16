Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Itron by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Itron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $94.97 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

ITRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.78.

In other Itron news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $198,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,532.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $624,330. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

