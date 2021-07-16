Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Itron by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Itron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $94.97 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16.
ITRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.78.
In other Itron news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $198,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,532.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $624,330. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Itron Profile
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
