Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $3.25 Million in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,011,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $7,896,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth about $7,513,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at about $7,007,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth approximately $6,038,000.

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

PUCKU stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.

In other Goal Acquisitions news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 182,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $1,861,704.00.

About Goal Acquisitions

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUCKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.