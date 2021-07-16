Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) by 87.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173,996 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Gores Holdings V were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gores Holdings V by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings V during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

GRSV stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.24.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

