Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys New Holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $660,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth $1,537,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth about $4,500,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coursera alerts:

COUR opened at $38.81 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COUR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Coursera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 2,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $102,582.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 15,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $631,790.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,956 shares of company stock valued at $11,574,251 over the last 90 days.

Coursera Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.