Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires New Stake in Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 6.17% of Progress Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,389,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,765,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,925,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $584,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGRW opened at $9.69 on Friday. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.72.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

