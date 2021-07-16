Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $767,000 Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MAA. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.82.

Shares of MAA opened at $183.56 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.63 and a twelve month high of $183.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 63.76%.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

