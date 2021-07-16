Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 971 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in LendingTree in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LendingTree in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in LendingTree by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on TREE. Northland Securities raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LendingTree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $188.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -54.37 and a beta of 1.54. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.57 and a 12 month high of $372.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. The company had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

