Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 556 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 346.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 30.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

MAN opened at $115.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.02, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.11.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

