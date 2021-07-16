Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 322 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Allegion were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,548,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,348,000. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Allegion by 20.7% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,570,000 after purchasing an additional 441,525 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 15.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $284,359,000 after purchasing an additional 297,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $836,277,000 after purchasing an additional 287,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelley A. Meador sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $759,385.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,406. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

ALLE opened at $137.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.07. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $94.01 and a 12 month high of $144.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.67. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

