Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bill.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $309,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $1,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,194 shares of company stock valued at $28,788,494 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.69.

Shares of BILL opened at $179.65 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.87 and a 52-week high of $197.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.09 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.