Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 26,342 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in FOX by 1,947.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 165.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of FOX by 392.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.38. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

