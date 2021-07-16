Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,935 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Trex by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Trex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TREX opened at $96.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.92. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.32 and a 12-month high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.56.

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $923,798.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,312 shares of company stock worth $2,386,450. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

