pNetwork (PNT) Price Hits $0.69 on Major Exchanges

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00002152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a total market cap of $21.71 million and $8.25 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About pNetwork

pNetwork is a coin. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 79,189,919 coins and its circulating supply is 31,549,675 coins. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . The official website for pNetwork is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

