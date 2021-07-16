Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

PAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

NYSE:PAA opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.32. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

